A new independent convenience store has opened in the centre of Highbridge this weekend.

The shop in Market Street is offering a wide range of fresh greengrocery items, chilled products, household essentials, plus local honey, jewellery and local crafts.

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey officially opened the shop on Saturday morning (August 14th) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as pictured here.

“It is great to see a new independent store like this opening in Highbridge and the Town Council wishes the owners every success,” said the Mayor.

The new store has been opened by partners Martin George and Leo George who have called the business ‘Trev’s Local’ in memory of Trevor George, 89, who sadly passed away last year of Covid.

“Trev was my grandfather and he sadly died last year from Covid – he loved spending whole summers in this area and he would have been very supportive of us launching the new shop,” Martin told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

He adds that the new shop has received a wave of support since announcing its opening plans.

“We’ve received a huge amount of support from local people, who want to back the local community here in Highbridge. We hope our shop serves a local need and helps to bring the community together.”