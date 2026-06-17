New independent gift shop to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this weekend

A brand new independent gift shop is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this Saturday (June 20th), bringing a new selection of personalised and handcrafted creations.

Petal and Paint Gifts, run by local maker Elicia Pope, will open its doors in Cross Street, in place of the former Sew & Sew shop, offering a wide range of bespoke items including personalised glassware, alcohol bottles, candles, wooden items, bridal gifts, keepsakes and home décor.

Elicia has been running the business from home in recent years, creating made‑to‑order pieces for customers across the area.

She says the idea first began when she designed unique keepsakes for her son’s gender reveal party. The items proved so popular with friends and family that demand quickly grew, inspiring her to turn her hobby into a thriving small business.

The opening of the new shop marks a key milestone for her, giving her the space to expand and host creative events.

Elicia plans to introduce a programme of workshops and experiences, including Prosecco and Paint parties, Scone and Tea gatherings, craft classes and hen‑do packages.

She says the aim is to offer a place where people can come together, enjoy themselves and create something meaningful. Those interested in the creative side of the business will be able to explore more through craft workshops or personalised gifts.

She adds that opening a shop has long been a dream. “The business started from creating keepsakes, and I never imagined it would grow into this. The response from friends, family and customers online has been amazing and gave me the confidence to open a shop in the town.”

She added that she hopes the new premises will become a welcoming creative hub. “The new shop will be much more than a shop. I want it to be somewhere people can come together, have fun, create something unique and enjoy memorable experiences with friends and family.”

Elicia says she is excited to join Burnham-On-Sea’s independent business community and is looking forward to meeting customers on opening day. “I can’t wait to welcome everyone in. I’d love people to come along on Saturday, have a look around and support a new local business in the town centre.”