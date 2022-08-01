Three new information boards have been unveiled at Apex Park in Highbridge to mark Keep Britain Tidy’s Love Parks Week.

Sedgemoor District Council says the three new interpretation boards have been introduced around the park to provide details of the types of wildlife that can be seen there.

The boards also feature some of the activities that can be undertaken at the park such as angling, BMX cycling, dog agility, Parkruns, skating, an outdoor gym and play area.

The council says that local company Arien Signs built and installed the boards at a cost of £6387.50.

Love Parks Week – which runs from 29 July to 5 August – gives people across the country the chance to shout about their wonderful green spaces.

Love Parks Week is set up to celebrate and support the efforts of volunteers and workers up and down the country to maintain and protect our green spaces. It provides a week of action for parks to run events in their local area.