The new housing development at Isleport Grove in Highbridge will be opened with a launch event taking place between Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May.

Countryside Partnerships says potential buyers are invited to visit the new 3-bedroom Grantham and 4-bedroom Bowmont show homes and brand new sales office to look at plans for its collection of 2-4 bedroom properties.

Isleport Grove is located on the eastern fringe of Highbridge with M5 Junction 22 nearby, less than a mile to Highbridge and Burnham rail station.

Darren Dancey, Managing Director, South West, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our new show home and sales office at Isleport Grove and welcoming potential buyers to get an idea of what life at this development could look like.”

“Isleport Grove and its rural and nearby seaside setting will appeal to anyone looking for a well-located new home. It offers buyers the perfect balance of both country and coastal life without having to compromise on excellent local amenities and transport links.”

“We have already received a lot of interest in this development, so we advise anyone interested in the homes at Isleport Grove to speak with the sales team to arrange a viewing.”

Those interested in finding out more about Isleport Grove, or touring the new show home, should contact the sales team on 01278 226264.