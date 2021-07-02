A new Italian restaurant is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea High Street this summer.

The new premises, called ‘Ogni Volta’, will be opening in the vacant premises previously occupied by Home Hardware, which closed in 2019.

Owner Nicola Gessa, who is a local Italian chef, says the new restaurant will offer “freshly-prepared, quality Italian pizza and pasta dishes plus a full menu of other dishes to suit all tastes.”

He says a full refurbishment of the premises is underway ahead of the planned opening over the next few weeks.

“We are planning to have seating for 28 diners and take-aways will also be available.”

A spokesman for Burnham Chamber of Trade welcomed news of the opening as “a great addition to the High Street, further increasing the variety of food outlets. It’s also so positive to see a vacant premises being occupied by a new business.”