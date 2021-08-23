A new Italian restaurant is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea High Street today (Tuesday, August 24th).

The new premises, called ‘Eatery Ogni Volta’, is opening in the vacant premises previously occupied by Home Hardware, which closed in 2019.

Owner Nicola Gessa, pictured, who is a local Italian chef, says the new restaurant will offer “freshly-prepared, quality Italian pizza and pasta dishes plus a full menu of other dishes to suit all tastes.”

A full refurbishment of the premises has been completed over the summer ahead of this week’s opening.

“We will have seating for 28 diners and take-away meals will also be available.”

The restaurant opens on Tuesday evening for the first time and then will be open daily from 12 noon-2.30pm plus 5pm-10pm until after the Bank Holiday weekend. Normal opening hours will be Tuesday to Saturday 12 noon-2.30pm plus 5pm-10pm (closed on Sundays and Mondays).

A spokesman for Burnham Chamber of Trade welcomed news of the opening as “a great addition to the High Street, further increasing the variety of Burnham’s food outlets. It’s so positive to see a vacant premises being occupied by a new business.”