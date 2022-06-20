Beach users in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow have this week been warned to watch out for jellyfish along local tide lines.

Several Barrel and Moon jellyfish, which can deliver a mild sting to paddlers and swimmers, have been washed up along Burnham beach over the last week, as pictured here.

With warm weather forecast to return to the Burnham-On-Sea area later this week, the advice is being given to beach users.

A spokeswoman for the Marine Conservation Society says: “While some jellyfish are harmless or have a very mild sting, others have a more painful sting. We recommend that, for your own safety, you do not touch them.”

“This sort of sighting on beaches around the UK is no cause for concern, and is in fact normal as we are entering peak jellyfish season.”