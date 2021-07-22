Beach users in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean have this week been warned to watch out for jellyfish along local tide lines.

Several Barrel and Moon jellyfish, which can deliver a mild sting to paddlers and swimmers, were washed up along Burnham beach on Thursday (July 22nd), as pictured here.

Beach wardens say jellyfish have also been washed up at Berrow and Brean during recent days.

A spokeswoman for the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “While some jellyfish are harmless or have a very mild sting, others have a more painful sting. We recommend that, for your own safety, you do not touch them.”

“This sort of sighting on beaches around the UK is no cause for concern, and is in fact normal as we are entering peak jellyfish season.”