A new Acting Principal has started his role at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy this week.

Dan Milford has taken on the role until January 2022 when a permanent Principal will be appointed.

It comes as former Principal Nathan Jenkins has been promoted to the Head of School Improvement at The Priory Learning Trust.

The appointment means that Mr Jenkins can continue to have a strong role in helping to continue to move the academy forward.

Mr Milford has been Vice Principal at the school for three years, and was previously Assistant Principal at another TPLT school, Worle Community School Academy.

He has tremendous experience, having been a teacher for 25 years and also having worked in a variety of roles including Head of Year and Head of PE.

Mr Milford told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “These are very exciting days for The King Alfred School Academy and I am delighted to be able to lead it forward over the next nine months.”

“TKASA is very popular with a tremendous pastoral system, and a sixth form which is gaining a reputation as one is the best in the country.”

Nathan Jenkins adds: “These are really positive appointments for TKASA. With taking a lead in school improvement across TPLT, I will continue to have a close and strong involvement with the academy.”

“Thank you to the whole whole community and governors for their support these last few years.”

Mr Milford was a former professional and semi professional footballer before taking the route into teaching, and he ended his playing career with Bridgwater Town.

He is a family man with three children, one of whom is currently training to teach within The Priory Learning Trust.

Neville Coles, CEO of TPLT, adds: “’I’m delighted to welcome Dan as Acting Principal. He will continue to work very closely with Nathan Jenkins, who has done a super job at TKASA.”

“We are expecting the rapid improvements at TKASA to continue with some pace – we are delighted with all the recent progress, especially the numbers joining the Sixth Form.”