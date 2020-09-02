A popular Burnham-On-Sea town centre hotel and pub has a new landlord.

Ryan Andress has taken over the role at the Victoria Hotel in Burnham’s Victoria Street.

Previous landlords Shaun and Carla McCann have recently left after a successful three years and moved out of the area.

“I plan to continue the great work that they did in building up the pub and hotel,” Ryan told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I plan to put my own ‘stamp’ on the Victoria, but I want it to continue to be the local community pub in Burnham town centre.”

“I have overseen pubs before but this is my first as landlord,” he says. “I had been running my own business successfully in Bournemouth but the lockdown hit us hard. When this pub came up I jumped at the opportunity.”

He adds: “I want to bring back live entertainment as soon as we safely can, along with re-opening the skittles alley, pool table and darts. We also want to hold functions such as receptions and special family occasions.”

“The food has got better and better with the landlords and we plan to continue this – our Sunday roasts are already proving with 62 being served up last Sunday over the Bank Holiday weekend. Our menu will be growing over coming months.”

Ryan adds: “The hotel is fully booked and we are currently offering four en-suite rooms and one room with a shared bathroom – all of which are Covid-compliant.”

“It’s been a very busy first few days and we have received lots of great support and a warm welcome to Burnham. I’m really excited to continue the hotel and pub’s success.”

He added that the pub currently has a vacancy for a chef / cook – one part time and full time.