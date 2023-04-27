The new landlords of Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse Inn are planning to hold regular community events and live music around the year.

Couple Sophie Damerum and Ben Long are holding a relaunch party evening tonight (Friday) to officially open.

“We are delighted to have taken on the pub for the foreseeable future – we have previously run another local pub in East Brent for four years but wanted to move on with our bigger plans here in Burnham,” Sophie told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We are a family run business and cannot express enough how strongly family-orientated we are across the board with events from live music, family fun days, fundraisers, charity events and more.”

She adds: “Previously the Lighthouse Inn wasn’t open for food daily but we now have the kitchen open seven days a week with a carvery on Sundays. Ben has been a chef for over 25 years and has plenty of experience with food, health and hygiene.”

“We are doing live music events over the weekends and already have 12 live music events already booked in from now until September!”

“Our goal is to bring the life and atmosphere back to this beautiful seaside pub – and the initial feedback is already amazing.”