Residents in East Brent near Burnham-On-Sea have welcomed new landlords at their village pub.

Maria and David Coles have taken over The Brent Knoll Inn in Brent Road, East Brent this month and held an opening party on Friday (July 7th).

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, the couple, who have previously run five pubs over the years, say they have been “very warmly welcomed by locals.”

Maria adds: “Our opening party on Friday was packed out with local residents who were all happy to see the pub busy again. We had a great first weekend of trade.”

“We are offering a full menu of freshly cooked food with the return of the pub’s popular former chef, Dan Allen. There are classic pub meals, plus steaks, grills and kids meals plus roasts on Sundays.”

The couple plan to introduce regular entertainment nights as well.

Opening hours for the restaurant are Saturdays 12-2 and 6-9, Sundays 12-4, and weekdays 12-2 and 6-9. The pub is open daily from 12 noon.