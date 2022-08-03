Sedgemoor District Council has upgraded the lighting at Burnham’s Marine Cove gardens.

Energy-efficient lighting has been introduced in the seafront gardens during national ‘Love Parks Week.

“At Marine Cove Gardens, following storm damage earlier this year, we have replaced the four-column lights with energy-efficient LED lanterns,” says council spokeswoman Claire Faun.

”These had to be specially sourced and painted to match the heritage status of the gardens.”

She adds: “Sedgemoor’s Clean Surroundings staff inspect over 400 separate pieces of play equipment across the district in over 70 parks and open spaces each and every week.” “Our specially trained playground inspectors recently undertook further training this week to allow them to do repairs to safety gates whilst they carry out their weekly inspections.”