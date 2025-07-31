New licence application submitted for Old Pier Tavern in Burnham-On-Sea

An application has been submitted to Somerset Council for a new premises licence at the Old Pier Tavern in Pier Street, Burnham-On-Sea.

South Indian Cuisine Ltd is seeking permission to operate from 9am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and from 9am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

If granted, the licence would allow the venue to offer live and recorded music, sell alcohol, and serve late-night refreshments on weekends until 1am.

For a full copy of the application, readers can contact the council on 0300 123 2224 or by emailing licensing.sedgemoor@somerset.gov.uk.

Anyone wishing to make a representation must do so in writing to the licensing authority by August 20th.

The application can be viewed at somerset.gov.uk/business-economy-and-licences/licensing/all-recent-licence-applications/?q=old+pier+tavern.