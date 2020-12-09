A new Londis convenience store has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

Bargain Booze in Burnham High Street has formally become Londis after the store’s owner decided to move to a new franchise.

New signs were installed at the shop on Tuesday afternoon (December 8th), as pictured here.

Owner Malav Desai told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Londis is a great choice for this Burnham store in place of Bargain Booze. They provide us with a great range of products at really low prices which can be passed on to customers.”

Malav, who also runs Burnham Post Office, added that the convenience store franchise inside the Post Office is also due to run out in around 18 months.”

He will be moving to a new franchise there as well, but no decision has yet been made on the brand.