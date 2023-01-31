A newly refurbished dining area and function room that offers ‘some of the best coastal views in Somerset’ has opened in Brean this month.

The National Trust has re-opened ‘The Look Out’ on the second floor of the Brean Cove Cafe with a fresh new look.

Overlooking Brean beach and the rocky outcrop of Brean Down, the facilities offer uninterrupted views.

“The facilities have been redecorated and now offer a fresh new look with modern furniture, a children’s activity area, comfy new seating, and several shelves of books to browse over a coffee,” says a spokesman.

The facilities are open to the public and are also available for private hire functions.

 
