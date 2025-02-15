Burnham-On-Sea gift shop to be taken over by two local craft businesses

A new-look craft gift shop will open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre later this year after two local craft businesses announced they are teaming up to run it.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Crafty Comforts in Burnham High Street is set to move online and close its physical premises so its owner can spend more time with her family.

This week, Amy Randle from Amy’s Wax Cottage and Sam Northcombe from Sam’s Fudge Somerset have announced they will be taking over the premises in the early summer, opening a new gift shop that will continue to support local craft businesses.

Amy says: “We have some very exciting news for you all. As you might be aware, Crafty Comforts in Burnham-On-Sea where i stock my products is moving online and closing the shop.”

“It’s been a dream of mine to have my very own little shop since I started this business in my love for home fragrance and luxury products at affordable prices.”

“We have had the best 5 years and I am very passionate about our products. We definitely had some highs, lows, sleepless nights and exciting opportunities and I couldn’t be prouder and none of this would been possible without my amazing customers along the way and of course my husband to as this is all possible because of him.”

“We are going to have a part of the shop for our products! But I am not doing this alone I am teaming up with the amazing Sam, owner of Sam’s Fudge Somerset, where we are about to start an adventure together to make sure Burnham still continues to have a amazing gift shop that supports local small businesses like ourselves.”

“The amazing Frankie has done a amazing job with the shop and I loved following her and we are so honoured to be keeping it similar as we know how much the town’s love it. Times have not been easy for small businesses, and we are truly grateful for this opportunity.”

“A new craft gift shop full of small business is coming very soon! And we are very excited to take you on this next part of our chapter. So excited for our next chapter.”