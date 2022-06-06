New-look seafront public toilets in Burnham-On-Sea are set to open after a £90,000 refurbishment project by Sedgemoor Distict Council.

The facilities on Burnham’s Esplanade next to the tourist information centre have been closed since early March while the work goes ahead, with temporary portaloos available instead nearby.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun said this week: “Residents and visitors to Burnham-On-Sea will be pleased to hear that the refurbishment works to the public conveniences on The Esplanade are nearly completed.”

“There has been an internal refurbishment of all toilets – gents, ladies and the two disabled toilets.”

“An old drinking fountain on the exterior wall of the block will also be replaced with a water refill station. The work is estimated to cost approximately £90,000.”

She adds: “General construction industry delays mean that the work is taking longer than anticipated, but it is hoped the toilets will be open well in advance of the summer season.”

The toilets planned reopening is Monday 20th June.