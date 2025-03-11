New-look sports bar opened at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club

A new-look sports bar has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this month.

The Ritz Club in Victoria Street has refurbished its former lounge area to introduce the new facilities.

The new Sports Bar includes an 80-inch big screen for watching live sports events through the year. New seating has been introduced alongside the pool table.

Ritz Manager Paul Hale, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to introduce the new-look sports bar to meet demand from members and provide an upgraded, comfortable new area alongside our main bar area and events area.”