5.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Mar 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew-look sports bar opened at Burnham-On-Sea's Ritz Social Club
News

New-look sports bar opened at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new-look sports bar has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this month.

The Ritz Club in Victoria Street has refurbished its former lounge area to introduce the new facilities.

The new Sports Bar includes an 80-inch big screen for watching live sports events through the year. New seating has been introduced alongside the pool table.

Ritz Manager Paul Hale, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to introduce the new-look sports bar to meet demand from members and provide an upgraded, comfortable new area alongside our main bar area and events area.”

Previous article
Highbridge rail station could benefit from ‘step-free access’ upgrades says Somerset Council
Next article
Burnham town councillors vote in favour of taking over Apex Park office from Somerset Council

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
5.7 ° C
6.7 °
4.8 °
85 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Tue
8 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com