A confectionary shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre has opened with a new look this week.

Sugar Rush in Victoria Street has refurbished the interior of its premises during this year’s lockdown.

The new-look store re-opened on April 12th, and is selling a wide range of branded products for those with a sweet tooth.

Owner Adam Hill told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have something for every taste with plenty of unique international brands that you won’t see elsewhere.”

“We have American-branded sweets, breakfast cereals, drinks and traditional British sweets from jars with dozens of flavours.”

“There’s also a pick and mix, Schmoo milkshakes, and Snow Shock ice slush drinks.”

“We are offering something very different for Burnham and the surrounding area.”

Sugar Rush is located at 7 Victoria Street and is open 9am-5pm Mondays to Saturdays.

The shop had a setback when its till was stolen by thieves on Friday, but it remains open.

 
