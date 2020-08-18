A new M5 motorway service station is to be built on the outskirts of Bridgwater after proposals were approved by district councillors this week.

JLL, on behalf of landowner S Notaro Land Ltd, had put forward plans to build the new facilities and other commercial buildings on 85 acres of land to the east of M5 junction 24.

Sedgemoor District Council’s development committee had initially been scheduled to decide on the scheme at the start of August, but this was postponed to enable the councillors toi make a site visit.

Following this visit, the committee has voted to approve the proposals despite concerns about the scale of the new facilities and the impact on the environment.

The committee conducted its visit on Friday (August 14th) and then met virtually to decided on the plans on Tuesday morning (August 18th).

A local resident, Gavin Houlgate, who lives in Huntworth, told the meeting that the size of the proposed development was too great and he felt residents are being ignored.

Indeed, Cllr Bill Revans, whose council ward includes the site of the planned service station, said he agrees the site is inappropriate given its size and over-development.

After reviewing the concerns and positive impacts, the committee voted to proceed with the plans by a majority of nine votes to two, with one councillor abstaining.

A spokesman for the applicant says the service station: “This development’s objective is to encourage greater choice in the provision of service facilities for all road users, encouraging drivers to take breaks more frequently and thereby reducing the number of fatigue related accidents.”

“The proposed motorway service area will positively promote Bridgwater and provide a safe and comfortable refuge to visiting motorists.”