A new manager at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has started in her role this month.

Julie Hook was introduced at a Town Council meeting this week, having started in her role at the council-run theatre in Princess Street.

Cllr Sharon Perry said: “I am delighted to welcome our new theatre manager. Already she has settled in and is making an impact – streamlining processes and introducing improvements to our contracts and agreements.”

“Julie has extensive experience in running local authority owned venues and organising events. We look forward to seeing the impact of her work.”

Cllr Perry added that Faye Hicks has also been appointed by the Town Council as the theatre’s new marketing and programming officer. “She too has experience of working in a theatre and has already begun work to raise the profile of the theatre.”

She added that the theatre has published a new brochure of events and activities for the autumn and winter after a quieter summer period. She noted, however, that two tribute acts last weekend for Patsy Cline and Fleetwood Mac had been very well attended.

Responding to a report on usage at the theatre over the summer, Cllr Barbara Vickers said she looks forward to seeing “increased participation” with more local groups being encouraged back. She also questioned the need for summer classic film screenings after low attendance numbers at the theatre.

New manager Julie Hook said that from her previous experience, she agreed that film screenings films work best as a winter activity but added she would want time to look into the matter further.

Cllr Perry thanked the Town Council’s staff in helping to run the theatre over recent months prior to the appointment of the theatre’s two new replacement staff.