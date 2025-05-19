12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue May 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge elected by councillors
News

New Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge elected by councillors

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new Mayor for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge was elected by town councillors last night (Monday, May 19th).

Cllr Mike Facey says she is “greatly honoured” to take on the top role as Mayor alongside Deputy Cllr Paul Wynn, pictured above.

The appointments were made during the annual Town Council meeting at its Jaycroft Road Council Chambers.

Mike Facey

Mike thanked the outgoing Mayor, Cllr Sharon Perry, for all her hard work over the past year, and Sharon said it had been a busy and enjoyable 12 months.

Cllr Facey served as Mayor in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid years and said he looks forward to serving again.

Mike Facey was born and grew up in Burnham-On-Sea. He went to school in Highbridge at St John’s and later at King Alfred School. Mike has worked with the community in a number of key roles over many years. He chaired the Round Table for more than 15 years and was pleased to work with the carnival to help collect thousands of pounds for charity.

Mike also sat on the Burnham and Highbridge Medical Equipment Fund, set up to raise money to supply equipment to the medical centres.

As an ex-member of Burnham Rugby Club, Mike was able to use his position as a county councillor to get a large grant for the club to upgrade the clubhouse.

Previous article
Badger cub rescued on Berrow beach after being spotted running along the tideline

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

All Walls

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.1 ° C
13.7 °
9 °
78 %
0.5kmh
95 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com