New Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge elected by councillors

A new Mayor for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge was elected by town councillors last night (Monday, May 19th).

Cllr Mike Facey says she is “greatly honoured” to take on the top role as Mayor alongside Deputy Cllr Paul Wynn, pictured above.

The appointments were made during the annual Town Council meeting at its Jaycroft Road Council Chambers.

Mike thanked the outgoing Mayor, Cllr Sharon Perry, for all her hard work over the past year, and Sharon said it had been a busy and enjoyable 12 months.

Cllr Facey served as Mayor in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid years and said he looks forward to serving again.

Mike Facey was born and grew up in Burnham-On-Sea. He went to school in Highbridge at St John’s and later at King Alfred School. Mike has worked with the community in a number of key roles over many years. He chaired the Round Table for more than 15 years and was pleased to work with the carnival to help collect thousands of pounds for charity.

Mike also sat on the Burnham and Highbridge Medical Equipment Fund, set up to raise money to supply equipment to the medical centres.

As an ex-member of Burnham Rugby Club, Mike was able to use his position as a county councillor to get a large grant for the club to upgrade the clubhouse.