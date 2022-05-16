A new Mayor for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge was elected by town councillors last night (Monday, May 16th).

Cllr Lesley Millard says she is “greatly honoured” to take on the top role as Mayor alongside Deputy Cllr Sharon Perry and Second Deputy Cllr Barbara Vickers, all pictured above.

The appointments were made during the first meeting of the new Town Council since the local elections when the Lib Dems won the most seats to become the largest party.

Lesley thanked the outgoing Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, for “all his hard work across the area” and added that he had been “a great servant” to the community.

The new Mayor announced that Rev Jonathan Philpott, rector of St Mary’s and St Bridgets in Berrow and Brean, will be the Mayor’s Chaplain for the coming year and her chosen charity will be Burnham’s Somewhere House.

Lesley worked in education for 40 years in North Somerset as a primary head teacher, an education consultant and Chair of Governors at two schools in Weston.

When Lesley moved to Burnham she joined Berrow Conservation Group and Somerset Wildlife Trust to establish a monitoring programme for Berrow Dunes local nature reserve. She also led the creation of the Berrow and Brean Good Neghbours scheme which has created successful community hubs and cafes in both villages.

She adds: “I have three main areas for my time as Mayor – firstly, I have great concern for the welfare and rights of children and young people and would like to build on the work of the previous council to establish a youth town council. Secondly, I would like to raise awareness of climate change and sustainability.”

“Thirdly, I would like to see better support in the community for those suffering from poor mental health. I have a member of my family who has had serious episodes of anxiety and depression, and know first hand how important it is for us to have effective support in the community. To further this end, I have chosen ‘Somewhere House’ for my charity for this year who have been recognised as giving excellent support to those going through rehabilitation.”