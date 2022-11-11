A new McDonald’s drive-thru and restaurant is set to open its doors on the outskirts of Bridgwater near to junction 23 of the M5 motorway.

The modern new McDonald’s outlet on the Bristol Road just off the Dunball roundabout will open on November 30th, it has been announced this week.

The new two-storey McDonald’s will have 46 parking spaces, two disabled spaces, two electric car charging bays and several short-term waiting bays.

The outlet will also create more than 65 jobs says the owner. The franchise won planning permission in 2018 to build the new restaurant on land next to the A38.