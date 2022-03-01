New members are being sought by the Belles of Burnham WI who meet tonight and on the first Tuesday of every month.

The group meets at 7.30pm at Burnham’s Avenue Tennis Club in The Grove and newcomers are welcome to just turn up on the night.

“We were established in 2015 and decided that we would hold our meetings on an early evenings so that ladies with commitments would be able to attend,” says a spokeswoman.

“Now that Covid rules have changed, and we embark on the new normal, we are looking forward to socialising and meeting old and new friends.”

“We look forward to having varied speakers and events, which in the short term include

Sara Taylor from PROMISE on Tuesday 1st March at 7.30pm.”

Ceri Joyce will be talking about Friends of Burnham Hospital on Tuesday 5th April at 7.30pm.

The Belles have further events and talks planned and are on social media.