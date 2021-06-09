East Huntspill Cricket Club has installed new mobile cricket wicket covers thanks to a successful grant funding application to Viridor Credits.

Wicket covers are becoming a more vital facility in English cricket due to the unpredictable weather, and the EHCC committee members felt that 2021 is the time to invest in them.

1st XI team captain, Matthew Edwards, who led on the grant application to Viridor Credits, says: “They look absolutely fantastic! It will help East Huntspill Cricket Club provide the ability to host games during those spells of inclement weather.”

He added: “The purchase of these mobile covers that cost in excess of £5,000 was only achievable thanks to Viridor Credits in granting us the funds after the grant application process.”

“The covers has also given us the opportunity to gain additional sponsorship by advertising local businesses and their logos on the canvases. I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank all of these sponsors who contributed in this process.”

EHCC Head Groundsman Ian Cooke has welcomed the arrival of the new covers, adding: “It certainly makes my job as head groundsman much easier in preparing solid wickets during the summer. We all know how unprediacble the English weather can be, so these covers will certainly help our players get more of a game each week.”

East Huntspill Cricket Club says it always takes pride in making its Merry Lane ground one of the most unique facilities in Somerset, with the aim of providing a great playing experience.

Chairman Kathryn Cooke thanked the sponsors for helping towards the funding of the mobile cricket covers. These include Thatchers, JD Pope & Sons, Jewsons, Walrow Kitchens, Viridor Credits and C&H Carpets.