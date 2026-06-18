New monthly Community Police Surgery launches in Burnham-On-Sea

A new series of Community Police Surgeries has begun in Burnham-On-Sea, offering residents a regular chance to speak directly with local officers about concerns in their neighbourhoods.

The surgeries are being held on the third Wednesday of every month, from 10am to 3pm, at Burnham Methodist Church, and are open to everyone living in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and the surrounding villages.

Police say the drop‑in sessions are designed to give residents a welcoming space to raise worries about local issues, no matter how small they may seem. Officers add that even minor frustrations or “niggles” can build up over time, and the surgeries aim to help address them early.

A spokesperson said the new monthly sessions are intended to strengthen communication between the police and the community, giving people the chance to discuss anything from anti‑social behaviour and traffic concerns to neighbourhood disputes or general worries about where they live.

“We look forward to welcoming residents,” they added, encouraging anyone with concerns to come along and speak with the team.