A new monthly market for local craft makers is set to launch in Berrow this Spring.

The new Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall starting on March 23rd from 10am-3pm and then each month, through to December.

Organiser Julie Dean, who runs the popular monthly markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “This new event will be double the size of our current event so there is plenty of room for new traders to join us.”

“I’m looking for some more local makers and crafters to join us.”

For more details, contact Julie at somerset.natural@outlook.com