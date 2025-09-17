New nail and beauty salon opens in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

A new nail and beauty salon has this week opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

TNY Nail Studio has launched at 23 Victoria Street in place of the former Star Sports betting shop which closed in March 2024, as reported here.

The new studio, run by Katie Vo, provides a wide range of nail services and pedicure treatments.

A refurbishment of the property has been underway in recent months, leading up to the opening on Wednesday (September 17th).

Katie, who says she has been in the beauty business for 13 years, says she is looking forward to welcoming customers.

Plans for a new convenience store in place of the betting shop were initially proposed but were later deleted.