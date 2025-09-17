20.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew nail and beauty salon opens in Burnham-On-Sea town centre
News

New nail and beauty salon opens in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new nail and beauty salon has this week opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

TNY Nail Studio has launched at 23 Victoria Street in place of the former Star Sports betting shop which closed in March 2024, as reported here.

The new studio, run by Katie Vo, provides a wide range of nail services and pedicure treatments.

A refurbishment of the property has been underway in recent months, leading up to the opening on Wednesday (September 17th).

Katie, who says she has been in the beauty business for 13 years, says she is looking forward to welcoming customers.

Plans for a new convenience store in place of the betting shop were initially proposed but were later deleted.

Previous article
Funding boost is music to the ears of Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Acoustic Club

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Flexercise

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
20.3 ° C
20.9 °
19.1 °
83 %
1.3kmh
75 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com