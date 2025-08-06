17 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Aug 09, 2025
New nail and beauty salon set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre
News

New nail and beauty salon set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new nail and beauty salon is set open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

TNY Nail Studio will be opening at 23 Victoria Street in place of the former Star Sports betting shop which closed in March, as reported here.

The new studio will provide a wide range of nail services. 

A refurbishment of the property is currently underway ahead of the opening, with a date to be confirmed.

A planning application states: “The proposal utilises a vacant property, providing additional employment and services that contribute to the vitality and viability of Victoria Street.”

Plans for a new convenience store in place of the betting shop were initially proposed last year but were later deleted.

Community group donates funds to Highbridge War Memorial Trust for repairs
Burnham-On-Sea Police issue appeal to find missing person with links to local area

