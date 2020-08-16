A ceremony has been held to unveil a new oak tree and plaque in Brent Knoll to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

The village’s branch of the Royal British Legion held the ceremony on Saturday (August 15th), which was watched by a good number of residents despite the wet weather.

“The ceremony was held in Miss Francis James’ field opposite the Methodist Church in Brent Street,” says a spokesman.

“An oak tree had been planted in the field and a plaque was unveiled by Mary Cole and Jean Owen, both residents of Brent Knoll whose fathers served in Burma during WW2.”

“Brent Knoll Royal British Legion have remembered the 75th anniversary of both VE and VJ days this year by planting two oak trees with plaques in this field for all to see and remember the sacrifices made for our freedom.”