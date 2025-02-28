New occupant announced for vacant Burnham-On-Sea town centre shop

A growing legal services company in Burnham-On-Sea is expanding into a vacant premises in the town centre.

James & Co. in Victoria Street is taking over the unit previously occupied by Sparrows Cafe opposite Burnham’s Ritz Cinema.

“It will become a new extra office for estate administration services as our company expands,” says Clare Hale, estate administration manager.

“The property is right next door to our current premises in Victoria Street and so is perfect.”

“Work will start soon on refurbishing and we hope to move in during May.”

Sparrows closed last year.

Pictured: Clare Hale and Elaine Tideswell outside the premises this week