New Ofsted inspection report praises East Huntspill Primary Academy near Burnham-On-Sea

A new Ofsted inspection report has praised East Huntspill Primary Academy near Burnham-On-Sea for being ‘good’ in all categories.

The school has been highly rated for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and Early Years provision by inspectors.

Described as a “happy, welcoming and inclusive school,” it has been given a ‘good’ rating in all areas by Ofsted.

It follows a busy three years since the school in New Road, East Huntspill, joined The Priory Learning Trust in 2022.

The report says a drive for improvements in behaviours has made a “positive difference in the quality of education pupils receive while also promoting high expectation of pupils’ behaviour and conduct.”

The report goes on to say: “The school is determined for all pupils to be successful. Pupils rise to these (high expectations) and learn the curriculum well.”

Inspectors praised the high expectations of pupils’ behaviour with clear routines in place and pupils showing positive attitudes to learning and playing well together.

The report also noted that relationships between pupils and adults are positive. And it praised the wide variety of after-school clubs enjoyed by pupils including coding, eco-schools, and multi-sports.

Relations and communication within the wider school community was praised and most parents would recommend the school to other parents. They say the school communicates well with them and addresses any concerns they may have.

Support for all learners was acknowledged, and staff training in specific special educational needs is well received and implemented accordingly.

Headteacher Emma Barker told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are all absolutely delighted with this report. Our children are at the centre of all we do and everyone has worked incredibly hard to get to this point.”

“We will continue to work hard together with children, staff and our community to make our school even better.”

Lisa Dadds, Director of Primary Education and Standards, adds: “This was a brilliant endorsement for all the hard work and determination that has gone on over the last couple of years.”

”Thanks to everyone for all their support. The whole school community is flourishing.”

The popular school and Little Learners pre-school have places available for a September 2025 start. For more details, contact East Huntspill Primary Academy on 01278 782453 or emaileast@thpa.theplt.org.uk