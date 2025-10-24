New outdoor fitness bootcamp launches near Burnham-On-Sea

A brand-new outdoor bootcamp has launched near Burnham-On-Sea, offering a fun and inclusive way for locals to get active while enjoying the fresh air.

Farm Fit Bootcamp, based at Brent House Farm Shop on Edingworth Road near Lympsham, is the brainchild of personal trainers Zoe Oakley and Cas Ricardo, who bring a combined 18 years of experience in the fitness industry.

The weekly sessions are held every Sunday at 9am and are open to anyone aged 14 and over.

The bootcamp is designed to be suitable for all fitness levels, with exercises that can be adapted for beginners, seasoned gym-goers, and those with injuries or limitations.

Zoe, who specialises in pre and postnatal fitness, and Cas, a CrossFit expert, say their goal is to create a welcoming and supportive community atmosphere.

“We wanted to offer something that everybody could enjoy,” says Zoe. “It’s all about building strength, boosting fitness and having fun. There’s something really energising about exercising outdoors.”

Over the past six weeks, more than 30 participants have taken part in the bootcamp, which has already proven popular with local residents. The team has plans to expand the offering with a special “Bootcamp Day” in the new year.

The bootcamp has received enthusiastic support from Sarah at Brent House Farm Coffee Corner, who has provided versatile farm equipment and helped bring the community together.

For more information click here or to book a session, contact Farm Fit Bootcamp on 07967 148509 or email info@casricardo.co.uk.