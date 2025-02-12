New owner of Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger thanks customers for support after busy first week

The new owner of Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger Seafoods has thanked customers for their support after a busy first week of business.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, former owners Steve and Gaynor Wright retired last week after 50 years running the popular High Street business.

They sold Seafoods to long-running staff member Ryan Mount, who has worked there for 17 years.

Ryan says it’s been a “busy first week for the shop with lots of loyal and new customers coming in to see the expanded range of seafish.”

“We have introduced several extra lines and expanded the choice with more additions coming over the coming months.”

He adds that a new scheme for care homes has also launched this week: “We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality, fresh seafood – regardless of age or mobility. That’s why we’re excited to announce our new initiative: offering premium fish at a special rate exclusively for local care homes!”

“Our goal is to provide residents with a taste of the ocean, bringing joy and nutrition to their plates. We understand that care homes often face budget constraints, which can limit access to fresh, premium seafood.”

“Our non-profit fish offer for care homes ensures that residents can enjoy the best, sustainably-sourced fish, carefully prepared for their enjoyment. If you’re a local care home representative or know someone who is, please get in touch with us to learn more about this special offer.”

Seafoods has been trading in Burnham High Street since 1975 and is one of the town’s longest-running independent shops.

Pictured: Ryan Mount with his fiancée Debbie Sinyard in the shop this week