New owner of former Burnham-On-Sea night club building reveals plans for ground floor

The new owner of a former night club building in Burnham-On-Sea town centre has announced his plans for the site this week.

The ground floor of the former Skye Bar in Burnham High Street is to be turned into an amusement arcade called Casino Slots.

Owner Steve Edwards told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have a full refurbishment underway to bring it back into use.”

Steve says he operates several other similar premises across the UK and believes the town centre location is well suited to returning it to an arcade.

“I hope to finish over the next few weeks and get it open for the end of the month.”

There are no immediate plans for the first floor, which was previously the night club. A previous planning application had earmarked new flats there.

Skye Bar closed on December 31st, 2013, as we reported here, and it was previously Shakers night club.