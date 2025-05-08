12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 14, 2025
News

New Parents and Pre-School Children Group starts at Burnham-On-Sea Infants School

A Parents and Pre-School Children Group is running at Burnham-On-Sea Infants School on Friday mornings during term time.

It is open to all families in the area from 9am until 10.30am even if they don’t currently have children attending Burnham Infants and is completely free to attend.

Sarah Rendell says: “We have lots of fun activities each week and also have a soft play area where children can jump and climb, lots of fun toys to play with, and a different sensory activity each week. These could be water play, playdough or painting to explore and enjoy!”

“We offer a drink, biscuit and fruit for everyone that attends.  There’s no need to book,  just come along for a relaxed and welcoming morning. Little ones can explore and play and make new friends.”

