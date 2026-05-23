New parish priest marks start of ministry with 12‑mile pilgrimage around local churches

A newly arrived parish priest set out on a special 12‑mile pilgrimage on Saturday 23rd May, visiting all five churches in her new ministry area alongside parishioners.

Rev Robyn Golden‑Hann, the new vicar for the parishes of Berrow, Brean and the Three Saints (Brent Knoll, East Brent and Lympsham), completed a full circuit of the churches as part of a day focused on prayer, community and gentle walking to mark the beginning of her ministry.

She was joined along the route by parishioners and she the pilgrimage had been “a chance to meet people, pray together, and enjoy the beautiful landscape that links our churches and communities.”

At each church, a short time of prayer was held. The day began with Morning Prayer at St Mary’s, East Brent, before Rev Robyn walked via Hill Road to reach St Michael’s, Brent Knoll.

She continued on to St Mary’s, Berrow, pictured here, before heading along Ham Road, Wick Road and Brean Road to reach St Bridget’s, Brean.

The pilgrimage then continued to St Christopher’s, Lympsham, where Evening Prayer took place, before concluding with Compline (Night Prayer) back at St Mary’s in East Brent.

Rev Robyn said the day had been “a joyful way to begin this new chapter together,” adding her thanks to all those who had supported her through the day.