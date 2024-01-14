A new pet deli shop is set to open next month in Burnham-On-Sea town centre providing pet supplies with a cafe area for pet owners.

The new business, to be called Nommees, at 29 Victoria Street is currently being refurbished ahead of the opening in February.

“Pet owners will be able to choose from a wide selection of own-brand food supplies for dogs, cats, hamsters and birds,” says the new owner.

“We will also be offering freshly hot drinks and a selection of cakes for pet owners to enjoy while visiting us.”

The owner has been in the pet food manufacturing business for over 20 years.

The property was previously occupied by FF&F Flooring which closed last year.