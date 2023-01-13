Thirty years to the day after the body of a woman was found washed up on Burnham-On-Sea beach, a new image has been released to try and identify her at last.

The woman was found on the beach at Burnham on Wednesday 13th January 1993 by an off-duty coastguard.

She was found near the Low Lighthouse, and is not believed to have been in the sea for very long.

It happened shortly after the fierce Braer Storm – one of the most intense north Atlantic cyclones ever recorded – struck the region.

Despite a number of clues on her person, the woman has still not been identified.

Now, on the 30th anniversary of the discovery of her body, a new image has been produced by Scotland-based forensic artist Hew Morrison to help try and identify her.

This comes as a unit of volunteer investigators with the charity Locate International is revisiting her case.

She was 157cm tall (5’1”), of thin build, and aged between 60 and 70 years. She had very long grey hair and was white.

She was wearing a light green and beige overcoat with a dark green fur lined hood, dark ankle socks, and a knee-length black skirt with a ‘Jaeger’ label.

She had one shoe from Stead & Simpson, described as blue with a blue bow and a 1.5” heel and was also wearing black, knitted gloves and a yellow and black patterned scarf.

She was also wearing three cardigans, described as:

• A heavy, light blue knitted cardigan with two pockets, no buttons, and a wraparound belt

• A black cardigan with black beads around the shoulder and neck. This was worn under the blue cardigan.

• A pink cardigan with gold and pink buttons and a long collar. This was also worn under the blue cardigan, although it is not known whether this was also under the black cardigan.

She was wearing a gold band type ring although it is not clear what finger she was wearing this on.

She was also carrying a packet of paracetamol tablets purchased from Superdrug and an ‘After Curry’ mint with the word ‘Kansaras’ on it.

The area around Bristol and north Somerset suffered intense weather at around the period she entered the sea.

On 12 January 1993, thunder was widespread in the Bristol Channel area, a tornado struck Congresbury, Yatton saw hailstones up to 10mm in size, while streets in Weston-super-Mare were reported to be white with hailstones.

Dave Grimstead, Locate International’s CEO and founder, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As we reach 30 years since her death, we’re hoping someone out there can help unite Burnham-On-Sea woman with her real name.”

“Maybe you recognise her, or her clothes, or served her the Kansaras after-dinner mint, maybe in a curry house. Maybe you remember a woman with very long grey hair in north Somerset around this time?”

“We’re also looking into a possible link with the eastern European community in the West Country: did you know anyone with eastern European links at the time who matches her description? Even the smallest details can help move our investigation forward, so we encourage you to come forward.”

If you have any information about this Burnham-On-Sea case, please contact Locate International by emailing appeals@locate.international or by calling 0300 102 1011