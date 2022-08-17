A garden centre near Burnham-On-Sea is set to offer a new ‘pick your own’ pumpkin service this autumn.

This October, Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll is teaming up with the ‘Somerset Pumpkin Patch’ to host the fun ‘pick your own’ pumpkin event.

Garden Centre Manager Rob Vohra told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were approached by the organisers of the Somerset Pumpkin Patch earlier this year and it became clear that this event aligned well with our business and would provide our customers with a fun and enjoyable family event.”

Preparations of the ground got underway in May, beginning with ploughing, cultivating and finally drilling 40,000 pumpkin seeds over an area of six acres.

Rob adds: “A number of different varieties have been planted which will result in a range of colours, shapes and sizes, including an all white ‘ghost’ variety.”

Opening hours will be 10am 4pm every weekend during October and also the October half term.