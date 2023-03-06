A new wellbeing and pilates studio is opening in Berrow this coming weekend on Saturday March 11th.

Jenny Adams, who runs Conscious Pilates in Berrow’s Parsonage Road, has set it up to help local people overcome chronic illness and pain.

“I help people learn how their body naturally functions, gain energy, and live pain-free,” she says. “I do this with a mixture of equipment pilates, Franklin method and meditation.”

Jenny, who used to be in a wheelchair, is now a holistic movement therapist helping others on their wellbeing journey.

She explains: “I live with hypermobile EDS and I’ve successfully recovered from chronic fatigue syndrome and chronic pain.”

“I first found Equipment Pilates after a decade of living with ME/CFS and a few years of chronic whiplash from a car accident, this left me disabled for a number of years relying on a wheelchair or mobility scooter to get out and about.”​

“Through Equipment Pilates I started to sense into the messages my body was giving me about my lifestyle; movement, relationships & food. I learnt to work with my body and not against it. Over time, the fighting & screaming relationship with my body turned into a calm and compassionate one.”

​”One thing I love about Pilates is that it is a gentle form of movement that allows me to go at my own pace, the equipment is also hugely supportive as I built strength and to give me the feedback my body craves.”

“This journey has been so transformative for me, it led me to wanting to help others. I qualified as a Polestar Pilates Comprehensive Teacher in 2022 after 2 years of studying and teaching. I’m also a meditation teacher and a Franklin Method Educator, I bring these approaches to teaching and your wellbeing!”

“I have experienced first hand how pain and energy affect each other, and this is why I love to work with people who want to make a change in their lives.”

She is encouraging people to come along to trial sessions on Saturday March 11th or Sunday March 12th to find out more.

“Come along to the open weekend by clicking here and find out more about my Equipment Pilates and my 1:1 sessions here.”