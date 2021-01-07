A new pizza take-away is set to open today (Thursday) in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Fireaway, a nationwide chain of pizza restaurants, is opening a new store in Burnham’s College Street today where a full refurbishment has been completed.

Manager Jay Ramanam told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are really pleased to be opening today with a full menu of design-your-own pizzas to take away.”

“Customers will be able to build their own pizzas using fresh ingredients and select a range of bases, then have them baked in our stone oven. You decide the ingredients in your pizza – it’s great fun and you’re fully in control.”

Jay adds: “Due to the current lockdown we are only offering take-away to start with, and are asking people to respect social distancing and wear a face mask. For customers who don’t feel safe coming out, we are offering deliveries by phone, or via Just Eat and Uber Eat.”

The new pizza take-away is open from 12pm to 12am each day. Its signature pizzas are £5 on the opening day.

Fireaway Pizza started as a single shop in London in 2016. Since then it has grown to over 40 restaurants covering London, Surrey, Kent, Leicester, Stoke On Trent and Scotland.

 
