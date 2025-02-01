Shoe Zone in Burnham-On-Sea to be replaced by new convenience store

A shoe shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre could be turned into a new convenience store if plans are approved by Somerset Council.

Shoezone at 39 High Street in Burnham-On-Sea is scheduled to close down in the coming weeks as part of nationwide closures by the chain, as reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Now, a new application for a premises licence has been submitted to the council by the premises owners for a new convenience store called Burnham General Store.

The proposal show the premises would be refurbished and it would sell products ranging from alcohol to groceries.

The application from VAS Stores includes planned daily opening hours of 8am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Feedback supporting or objecting to the plans – reference number SC680184009 – can be sent to Somerset Council’s licensing team here.

Shoezone staff in Burnham said this week they have not yet been given a closure date for the store but its closing sale continues to be underway.