Plans to turn a Highbridge field into a new multi-million pound logistics base have moved a step closer with a formal planning application being unveiled.

Cubex Land Limited has submitted plans for the development of a 12.1 acre greenfield site to the north of Highbridge’s Pilmore Lane, near to the Aldi store and Travelodge.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last December that Cubex had bought the site and now it is seeking full planning permission.

Its application covers “the construction of a new speculatively built warehouse development (Class B2/B8) supported by ancillary offices (Class E(g)(i)) plus associated infrastructure works including site access, parking provision, landscaping and drainage works.”

Parking spaces for 170 cars, 9 motorbikes, 40 cycles and 88 HGVs is part of the application.

The proposed development would generate a total of 14,493m Gross Internal Floor Area including 13,768m of Warehouse and storage floor space.

“The unit is designed to meet normal institutional standards with service yards to the northern and eastern elevations, sized to provide sufficient lorry parking. The service yard to the north features both level entry and dock leveller loading door access, as operationally required by potential occupiers.”

“In addition, the unit is served by an integral 2-storey office incorporating a footprint of 725m as well as grade level car parking and cycle storage.”

The site is one of several purchases by a fund with over £100m of committed equity that is part of a “programmatic venture series” between Fiera Real Estate and CBRE Investment Management.

Consultation is underway by Sedgemoor District Council and feedback on the application – reference 12/22/00004 – is welcome until May 17th, 2022.