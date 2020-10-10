New figures for Coronavirus cases show there have been three new positive cases in Burnham-On-Sea and three new positive cases in Highbridge in the latest official weekly data.

The official figures for our area, released on Friday, cover the period 29th September to 5th October, and show there has been an increase of six new cases in Burnham and Highbridge.

It comes as there have been 25 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Somerset during the latest 24 hour period amid a national ‘second wave’.

The daily total tally increased by eight in South Somerset to 5pm on Thursday; by seven in Somerset West and Taunton; by six in Mendip, and by four in Sedgemoor.

The district totals now stand at: Somerset West and Taunton 609; Sedgemoor 498; South Somerset 465; and Mendip 273.

The overall total for the county council area has gone up to 1,845.