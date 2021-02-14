A new post box has been installed in Brent Knoll this month to replace the previous one which was stolen by metal thieves.

A red box has been installed near the Station Road and Brent Street corner in the village.

It comes after the original box was stolen overnight on March 8th/9th last year, but it has taken until this week for a replacement to be provided.

Resident George Brown told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At a time when the Royal Mail are complaining about the fall in items being posted, it is unbelievable that it has taken 11 months to replace this box. The disappointing thing for me is that there are people around who will steal items which are used by the Community. Its replacement was hastened over several occasions by both myself and the Parish Council and I am pleased that finally we have a post box that we can use.”

One nearby resident, who asked not to be named, adds: “We are very pleased to have a post box back again – there was some concern among some of us that the theft might be used as an opportunity by Royal Mail to phase out the box here altogether.”