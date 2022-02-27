A new fire engine has gone into service at Burnham-On-Sea fire station this week as an old appliance is retired.

The new Volvo fire engine has modern, up-to-date collision equipment, a new foam system, and a more powerful pump than the old appliance.

A station spokesman says: “A day of change at Burnham-On-Sea Fire station — our old engine turned out to its last incident with us.”

”The appliance joined us in 2008, at the time it was state of the art, bringing new equipment to the fire ground, including the introduction of CAFS foam and dedicated cutting equipment.”

“Over its 14 years with us it is estimated that it has attended over 4,000 calls, some of these will live on in peoples’ memories – such as the tragic M5 incident, Highbridge Caravan Centre fire and the Clarence Hotel in Exeter.”

”For the crews here, we will be sad to see it go, it’s been a worthy warrior that has never let us down on the fire ground.”

”However, as one appliance comes to the end of its life, it is replaced — and what a replacement this is!”

“Devon and Somerset Fire Service have spent years getting the replacement right. The new appliance comes with the most up-to-date RTC equipment, new foam system, a more powerful pump and so much more.”

“Our New Volvo V63P1 is now on the run, working alongside V63P2, helping us to keep our community safe.”