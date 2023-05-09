A new Principal has been appointed at Berrow Primary School, it has been announced this week

Charlotte Bradley has become the new Principal at Berrow Primary School after supporting the school since January as part of The Priory Learning Trust’s package of school improvement.

She is already part of The Priory Learning Trust, who the school are all set to join in August, alongside other local schools such as The King Alfred School Academy, Pawlett Primary Academy and East and West Huntspill Primary Academies.

Charlotte has previously been at the excellent St Anne’s Church Academy, in Weston-super-Mare, which has had huge success in recent years.

Charlotte told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m so thrilled to be Principal of this primary school. We have got a fabulous team and alongside huge support, there are very exciting times ahead for pupils, families, staff and the entire community of Berrow.”

Lisa Dadds, Director of Primary Education and Standards, said: “Everyone is very eager to help move the school forward, engage with the local community, the Church and help build an incredibly strong and positive learning platform for children.”

“Our ethos is very strongly ‘Students First, Cherishing Staff and Serving Communities’ with our focus always upon adding value to our schools.”

“Charlotte has already worked closely with the existing school team; staff, children, families and Governors who have welcomed her warmly and they will all work closely together to ensure that Berow becomes a great school.”

Lisa added: “If anyone wants to find out more about this rapidly-improving school please get in touch by emailing office@bpca.theplt.org.uk or on 01278 783614 – we would love to show you around.”